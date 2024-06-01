Joe McElderry encourages people to volunteer as he supports Age UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe McElderry joined Age UK for their Singalong Memories group.

South Shields singing sensation Joe McElderry kindly volunteered for Age UK, as part of The Big Help Out 2024.

To show his support for the initiative, which encourages people to donate their time to volunteering in their local communities, McElderry visited Age UK in North Tyneside, with his grandma Hilda, attending their Singalong Memories group.

In the group, which encourages older people with dementia to sing songs, McElderry met with Age UK members as well as their family and friends, to sing along to songs such as Water of Tyne and Any Dream Will Do.

McElderry said: “I am extremely close to my own grandma, Grandma Hilda, who has often accompanied me on the road and this is one of the reasons I wanted to support Age UK. The Charity does amazing work supporting older people across the country and it was great to be able to see some of this firsthand in my home region.

“Grandma Hilda and I really enjoyed our time spent at Age UK North Tyneside – I was very impressed with people’s singing skills! It’s clear that groups like this have a massive impact on the lives of older people who may be struggling with health issues or enjoy the social aspect. I know that Age UK wouldn’t be able to run groups like this without the time and help of generous volunteers. That’s why I am encouraging everyone to sign up to help Age UK as part of The Big Help Out and Volunteer’s Week 2024.”

Joe McElderry visits Age UK North Tyneside.

The Singalong Memories group at Age Uk is supported by a number of volunteers, including a man named Alan who has been a volunteer for over 60 years, recently winning Volunteer of the Year at Age UK North Tyneside’s Employee and Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Alan said: : "It's the sense of satisfaction I get that's kept me volunteering for so many years. It's very special to see people benefiting from the work done by the organisations I've worked with, including Age UK North Tyneside for the past 13 years. It gives me a focus on life, setting my mind each day on doing what I can, the best I can. Working as part of a team is also enormously rewarding - pulling together and relying on one another to provide services that support older people."