Joe McElderry to headline Together Forever concert celebrating lives of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

South Tyneside singing star Joe McElderry is calling on people in South Tyneside to support what will feels will be his most emotionally-charged concert to date.

The 27-year-old is the headline act for a concert dedicated to sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Joe McElderry

The Together Forever event will take place in Bents Park on Sunday in honour of the much-loved couple who died in the Manchester terror attack, last May.

The pair, described as “perfect” for one another were huge music fans and it is hoped the live concert will serve as a lasting tribute to the way the teenagers lived their lives full of fun and vibrancy.

The afternoon, organised by businessman Chris Joyce, will feature several bands and singers - many from South Tyneside - including Rivelino, Lauren Armour, Eve Simpson, Amy Ridley, Taylor Payne and DJ Curtis Robinson, along with Dan Elliott who will be flying in from his home in Dublin.

Joe, who was approached by Chris at the beginning of the year said: “When Chris first mentioned what he was planing, I asked him to keep in touch and to let me know the date.

“What happened to Chloe and Liam shocked everyone and left everybody devastated. To have this concert is such a nice way to remember them and to celebrate their lives.

“I didn’t know Chloe and Liam personally, but I know lots of performers from the North East who did know them and it did have a huge impact on those people.

“I’ve performed in the Bents Park before when I’ve been touring, but this is going to be completely different.

“It’s about getting behind the Trust and raising as much money as possible. It is going to be such a special, but emotional day, but I think it’s an ideal way to celebrate their lives.”

Crowds at last year's event

The concert will be hosted by Heart Radio’s Kelly Scott. A number of stalls will also be situated around the park.

Chris, who organised a similar event at the Amphitheatre last year in the couple’s names, said: “Chloe and Liam were huge music fans and I can’t imagine a better way to help remember them than with a live concert.

“Last year’s show was a big success and we knew straight away we wanted to do it again.

“This year we have enlisted the support of Joe McElderry who has been brilliant. As soon as we approached him he said yes and that it would be an honour for him to take part, which was wonderful news.”

“This will be our second concert and we are aiming to make it an annual event going forward.

“We are delighted that Joe, Dan and all of these other artists have jumped on board to offer support.

“Chloe and Liam were well liked and loved by a lot of people in and around South Tyneside, and I think this is a wonderful way to remember them.”

Chloe 17 and 19-year-old Liam were among 22 people killed in the devastating bomb attack at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert last May.

Since then, their heartbroken families have launched the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust as a lasting legacy to the pair.

The charity, supports talented young sportspeople and performers through the use of bursaries. The two areas were chosen due to Chloe’s talents in performance and Liam’s natural ability as a cricketer.

Advance tickets for Together Forever Live are available to buy now, priced at £5 each or £9.05 for a family or group of three. They can be bought via the website, www.togetherforeverlive.com or on the day.