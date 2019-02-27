Joy as 420 new trees are set to take root in popular park

Hundreds of new trees will be planted in a leafy South Tyneside park thanks to a successful bid by local community champions.

The Friends of West Park South Shields are celebrating after securing 420 free native trees for planting following an application to the Woodland Trust.

The saplings, which are set to be delivered over the next few weeks, come thanks to support from the West Park members – Councillors Norman Dick, Anne Hetherington and Gladys Hobson – the park’s volunteers groups, ssuch as the 22nd Brownsea Beavers and Groundwork, and South Tyneside Council’s Greenspace Team.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for area management and community safety, at South Tyneside Council, said: “Well done to the Friends of West Park on securing these trees. Trees contribute enormously to the beauty and quality of our open spaces as well as enrich the landscape of our towns.

“West Park has an abundance of beautiful mature trees and is the perfect place to enjoy a stroll. These additional trees are sure to help improve this green space, both aesthetically and environmentally.”

Around 210 of the new trees – a mix of hawthorn, hazel, crab apple, downy birch, holly and goat willow – will help to enhance the park’s existing woodland, which dates back to the park’s creation in 1895.

Speaking on behalf of the West Park ward members, Councillor Hetherington said: “Trees have so many benefits for people and the environment, not to mention the valuable habitat they create for wildlife.”