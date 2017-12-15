Judging panel named for Terry Kelly Poetry Prize

The judging panel has been announced for the annual Terry Kelly Poetry Prize.

The competition, set up in memory of the respected Shields Gazette journalist and writer, aims to encourage north east youngsters to pen their own poems and inspire a lifelong love of poetry, just as Terry enjoyed throughout his life.

Last year's judges Maxine Davies, Alistair Robinson and Tom Kelly with winners Lauren Aspery, Charlotte Macmillan and Morgan Place.

Now in its third year, the judges for the 2018 competition have been announced.

Terry’s brother, Tom Kelly, will again act as head judge. Tom has had six collections of poetry published and over a dozen plays and musicals produced at The Customs House, South Shields.

Alistair Robinson, senior lecturer in journalism at the University of Sunderland, also returns to the judging panel and will host the awards evening.

Sheila Wakefield, founder/editor of Northumberland-based publisher Red Squirrel Press, is joining the judging panel for the first time. Elizabeth Kane, learning officer at The Customs House, said: “This year’s judging panel bringa wealth of expertise. It’s great for young people to see that it is possible to work in the arts, as a writer, an editor, a publisher, journalist or educator.

“We are thankful for the time Tom and Alistair put into the Terry Kelly Poetry Prize. We also want to thank the Kelly family, The Shields Gazette, The Barbour Foundation, Red Squirrel Press and our other supporters who make the Terry Kelly Poetry Prize possible.”

The competition has three age categories: under 11 (primary school), 11 to 16 (secondary school) and 17 to 25. Shortlisted entries will be included in an anthology, a published collection of poems, and category winners will each receive a cash prize.

Poems should be sent by e-mail to elizabeth@customshouse.co.uk and the deadline for entries is noon on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Please include your name, the name of a parent/guardian if you’re under 16, date of birth and postcode.

If you are still at school, college or university, include the name of your place of study.

The Terry Kelly Poetry Prize is part of The Takeover Festival for emerging north east artists and arts leaders, which takes place every year at The Customs House. Next year’s event runs from Monday, May 28, to Friday, June 1, 2018.

For more information about The Terry Kelly Poetry Prize contact elizabeth@customshouse.co.uk.

For more details about The Takeover Festival, contact daniel@customshouse.co.uk.