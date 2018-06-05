JUlie aims to climb every mountain for charity

South Tyneside adventurer Julie Slater aims to reach her peak – 24 times in a weekend.

She will attempt to scale that many Lake District hills or maintains – all towering at least 2,400ft into the sky - to raise cash for a maritime charity.

Those she will try to conquer over two days next month (NOTE – July) include Scafell Pike, Helvellyn and Great Gable.

Despite being the tallest UK-based challenge she has ever undertaken, it still represents a come down for her in the outdoor adventure stakes.

Last November Julie, of Mile End Road, South Shields, and friend Joanne Smallwood, 38, from Hebburn, trekked to Everest base camp.

Julie, a visa and logistics officer with Newcastle-based Maersk Crewing, will be among two seven-strong teams from the maritime firm or others linked to it.

She said: “The 24 Peaks Challenge is one of the toughest and most demanding events of the year.

“I’ve been warned that the hardest part is the early start on the first morning and the immediate steep inclines.

“I’ve only gone out walking over the last couple of years – getting to Everest base camp was just something that I’d always wanted to do.

“It was an amazing experience and after that you always strive to do something else, although I don’t think I’ll ever beat it.”

Julie added: “I like walking in the Lakes and have climbed some of these peaks before. I’m really looking forward to doing it.”

Julie will be joined by Jason Clifford, 30, and Holly Rowley 24, colleagues at Maersk Crewing, which gives visa and other support to ships’ officers.

Day one involves a start at around 5am and has up to 15 hours of hiking, covering 17 miles and ascents totalling 8,400ft.

The second day is around 10 hours of walking over 15.7 miles.

The teams are aiming to raise £8,000 for Seafarers UK, a charity that provides vital funding to support seafarers and their families in need.

Around £3,000 has already been pledged and other fundraising events are planned ahead of the expedition, which takes place on the weekend of July 7 and July 8.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-clark39.

More information on Seafarers UK is at www.seafarers.co.uk.