Karate kids rake in 530 medals to celebrate another record year of sporting success

Karate kids from a Boldon club are celebrating another record-breaking year after hitting their opponents for six.

Members of the Dokan club – which also runs classes in Whitburn, Sunderland and Cleadon – picked up a staggering 530 medals in 2018 - 54 more than 2017’s record haul.

Student of the Year Emma Snaith

The club has 300 members, and chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson says he could not have dreamt of such a successful year.

The medals have come from championships all over the country and Europe - including trips to Berlin and Croatia.

Mr Mitchinson said: “I am delighted with this year’s results.

“2018 has been a fantastic year. It’s been a hard year for the competition squad and they have made all kinds of sacrifices and worked really hard in training.

Dokan's Poppy Donnelly in action

“The other groups are also coming along nicely and I am very hopeful for 2019.”

The club started the year with a bang - entered 33 students in the English Karate Federations Kyu Grade Nationals in Leicester and 50 at the following two competitions at Barnsley and Penrith.

The result was 236 medals.

Squads were also sent to the World Karate Federation Youth League event in Umag in Croatia and the second international tournament was the Banzai Cup Berlin.

Eve Palmer

Mr Mitchinson added: “We hope that 2019 will bring us the same level of success. We are nowhere near the biggest club in the country but the squad really do punch above their weight every year.”

Dokan trains at a number of venues in Sunderland, Whitburn and East Boldon, as well as local schools and welcomes new starters.

For information, go to www.dokan.co.uk, email k-mitch@live.co.uk or call 0793 913 0411

Eleisha Mitchinson in action