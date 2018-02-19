Karate students get behind Amber’s Law to call for earlier cancer screening

A team of karate champions are getting behind a campaign to change rules which would see the age limit lowered for cervical cancer screening.

Girls from the Dokan Karate Club - which has members from South Shields, Boldon, Whitburn and Sunderland - are sporting new tracksuits aimed at promoting Amber’s Law.

The campaign was created in memory of Sunderland woman Amber Rose Cliff, who was 21 when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She lost her fight with the disease last year, aged just 25.

Since then her family have been campaigning to have the law changed and to raise awareness of the need for women to be tested.

As it stands, only women over 25 are invited for a test.

The petition is calling on the Government to offer access to a check if women visit their GP with symptoms on two occasions.

Karate club coach Kevan Mitchinson, who grew up with Amber’s dad Darren, said: “It’s my senior group who are doing the promotion for Amber’s Law.

“They are all females aged between 13 and 17. It was fitting for the senior girls to be part of this campaign.

“The cause is such a worthy one that I offered to put the logo on our squad jackets, which they will be wearing when we travel all over the country.

“I told the girls what happened with Amber, and they are the nicest set of girls you could meet. They got behind it straight away.

“I have five daughters myself and feel strongly that the policy on smear tests should be changed.

“I have never felt prouder to promote anything in my life and the jackets did catch attention at the recent Yorkshire Open. People were asking what Amber’s Law was.

“Hopefully we can promote campaign even further.”

To sign the petition, go to the Change.org website here.