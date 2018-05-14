Key witness to Jarrow assault urged to come forward

Police are appealing for a man who witnessed an assault in Jarrow to come forward.

The incident happened at some point between Tuesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 29, on Albert Road in Jarrow.

Detectives have been carrying out inquiries and believe the victim spoke to a man who stopped in a car to assist her during the incident.

The man who stopped in a vehicle is described as late 30s in age, very tall, big build/stocky, short brown hair, in a navy blue or green vehicle.

The man, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 916 070418 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.