Kick start your fitness at South Shields charity bootcamp event

A fitness enthusiast is hosting a bootcamp on the beach to help boost funds for disadvantaged youngsters.

Louise Scott is inviting people to dig out their best fancy dress outfits and head down to Sandhaven Beach in South Shields, tomorrow.

Charity fancy dress boot camp with Beth Carruthers and Louise Scott (R)

For 45-minutes, Louise will put people through their paces in exchange for a donation to charity.

Louise has teamed up with Beth Carruthers - who is raising funds for Global’s make Some Noise which helps disadvantaged youngsters in the area.

Louise who runs Witness the Fitness said: “I knew Beth was raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise and I just thought I would help her out by doing a charity bootcamp.

“It’s at this time of year that people want to get fit so this is a great way of kick-starting their training while also raising money for charity.”

It is not the first time Louise has hosted a fancy dress bootcamp. In the past she has helped raise cash for a variety of charities using this method.

The session on Saturday is open to people of all ages, including youngsters over the age of five.

Parents can either take part with their children or watch from the sidelines, but all children taking part must be supervised.

Louise added: “It will be a kind of metafit session with something for everyone to take part in.

“It is expected to be a really nice day on Saturday so we’ll also add in some beach games and maybe at the end of it, a dip in the sea.

“They’ll be a mixture of cardio exercises and strengthening exercises and team games.

“There will be no set fee for the session, people will be asked to put their donation in a bucket to take part.

“We would love to see as many people as possible turn out in fancy dress, but it is optional.”

People who would like to take part are asked to meet down by the Water’s Edge pub for 9am with the session expected to start at 9.15am.

There is no need to register beforehand.

People are advised to ensure they have plenty of water to drink throughout the session.

Global Make Some Noise supports small charities across the North East and throughout the UK that help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

For more information on Witness the Fitness or the charity boot camp visit “Witness the Fitness” on Facebook.