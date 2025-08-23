Kids' toy company which supplies Harrods and John Lewis opens brand new North East HQ

Haus

A distributor of children's toys and accessories brands, which counts Harrods, Fenwick and John Lewis among its retail customers, has launched a new distribution centre and head office in the North East of England.

Haus Distribution has signed a ten-year-lease on a 30,000 sq ft industrial hub on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate. The move follows a successful year for the business in which it saw turnover rise for the fifth consecutive year, and several new brands join its portfolio, including Mr Maria, Miniland, Bon Ton Toys and Zoo Family.

Launched by Lizzie Carroll in 2019, the company has grown to become a trusted supplier to high street and luxury retailers. The new centre is set to expand its capacity, enabling it to build on its success so far.

"I am so proud of everything we have achieved at Haus,” said Carroll. “The brands we partner with are carefully selected and share our core values of kindness, positivity and passion. Making them successful in the UK is such an honour and the whole team bring such dedication and innovation.

“This has led us to grow sensibly over the last six years and it’s now time to up our game and move into a bigger unit. We’re gearing up for the best Christmas ever at Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate and we’re excited to have the room to work more efficiently and have the space we need to meet demand."

The E2 industrial hub was refurbished speculatively by estate owner, UK Land Estates, to help address the shortage of high-quality, industrial workspace in the region. This refurbishment followed several others on the estate, the most recent being Unit S2, which was let to national car retailer Lookers.

David Gibbs, property director at UK Land Estates, said: "We are delighted to have Haus Distribution joining us at Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate. We refurbished E2 in the knowledge that there was a real lack of high-quality, available industrial space in the region and this deal justifies that decision.

"It has allowed us to help yet another fast-growing logistics company expand its presence in the UK, providing a major boost to the regional economy and supporting the creation of more high-quality jobs."

Knight Frank acted on behalf of UK Land Estates on the letting, while commercial law firm and B Corp Square One Law, advised Haus on the deal.