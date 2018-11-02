Kind Jarrow milkman and his bosses give cash boost to shoebox appeal

A kind-hearted milkman and his bosses have given a much-needed boost to a children’s charity appeal.

Kevin Dent and Hanover Dairies have once again chipped in to help with the cost of transporting shoeboxes filled with goodies to youngsters living in deprived and war-torn countries.

The Hanover Dairies donation will help pay for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal transport costs.

It is the fifth year the company has supported the campaign, led in South Tyneside by borough co-ordinator Carol Hall.

She said: “Kevin is my milkman and he works for Hanover Dairies. For the past five years they have given us a cheques which helps with the transportation costs of the boxes.

“Not everyone can afford to put the transportation cost of £5 in the box, so the donations do go a long way to helping cover the cost of the lorry and fuel.

“We honestly can’t thank them enough for their donations over the years. It’s been brilliant, we really appreciate it.”

For 26 years, kind-hearted South Tynesiders have made up shoeboxes filled with festive gifts and treats helping to put smiles on the faces of youngsters who would otherwise have received nothing on Christmas Day, living in countries including Romania and Belarus.

Mrs Hall added: “We are getting a lot of school visits this year so children can see the operation in action.

“Things are going well, we still have a few weeks before the vans will go around collecting the shoeboxes from the schools.”

Anyone who would like to donate a shoebox filled with goodies can do so by calling into the warehouse based at Unit 24 at The Royal Industrial Estate in Jarrow. A shop will also be open three days a week within Jarrow’s shopping precinct.

Any schools and businesses that would like to get involved are asked to contact Mrs Hall on 07742 017 314.