Kind kids donate £1,000 worth of goods for poorly children at South Tyneside District Hospital

Caring schoolchildren have donated £1,000 worth of gifts to help to keep young visitors to South Tyneside District Hospital entertained.

Pupils at Keelman’s Way School, in Hebburn, came up with the idea to help other youngsters, supported by North East charity The Key, which agreed to give them the money.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity.” Ali James, ward manager

The school’s council then helped buy a range of goods - from toys and baby walkers to craft materials - and arranged collection and delivery to the hospital.

Toni Waugh, a teacher at Keelman’s Way School, where many of the pupils have severe learning difficulties, said: “I am enormously proud of everyone involved.

“Through this project, they have developed a whole range of skills, including problem-solving, decision-making, time management and communicating with people in authority.”

The items will help youngsters feel less scared during their visit to the children’s emergency department at the hospital.

Ali James, ward manager at the hospital, in Harton Lane, South Shields, added: “The school has provided us with a really impressive collection of items and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who contributed to this project.

“Children can often feel scared when they come into hospital and having something to do to distract them and keep them entertained can make the experience much easier for them, which is why I know these latest donations will be much appreciated.”