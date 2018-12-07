Knitting group stage Christmas exhibition at South Shields theatre

A group of textile artists have opened a new exhibition in South Tyneside - just in time for panto season.

Winter Wonderland, put together by The Materialistics knitting group, is on display at The Customs House in South Shields and features a range of imaginative characters, including snow creatures and mischievous elves, as well as hanging icicles and snowflakes.

The craft group are well known to visitors to the arts venue - which is celebrating its 25th anniversary - having collaborated on several projects with their knitting, proggy, crochet and stitching skills.

Catherine Hymers, operations director at The Customs House, said: “The exhibition aims to inspire all our visitors to lose themselves in a magical knitted, crocheted and stitched winter wonderland.

“The exhibition follows the success of their previous exhibitions, most recently, their remembrance poppy installation, and this is yet another incredible exhibition.”

The Materialistics have also provided a sensory basket for younger visitors to the exhibition, such as playgroups, nurseries and schools.

Elizabeth Kane, learning officer at The Customs House, said: “The Materialistics have spent over a week ensuring their exhibition is perfect. Everyone can enjoy visiting the exhibition to spot all the creatures.

“Everyone at The Customs House wish to thank The Materialistics.

“They have once again produced a high quality exhibition that adds to the magical Christmas atmosphere here.”

The exhibition will remain open until the end of January,