Landmark South Shields seafront pub set to undergo major revamp

A landmark seafront pub has closed for a major £130,000 revamp that will see it transformed in to a beach bar and restaurant.

The Sanddancer, on Sea Road, South Shields, has closed its doors to punters for a month while refurbishment work is carried out.

The Sanddancer

The popular venue, which incorporates the Crabshack Kitchen, is undergoing a total transformation, in whicjh it aims to make the most of views of the beach and a new dining area.

Owner Edward Hilton, 40, hopes the new-look venue will delight customers old and new when it reopens on Thursday, March 21 - in time for its big Easter weekend.

He said: “We are undergoing a full refurbishment that will see us going back to making it a beach bar. “It will see us to open up the conservatory to provide a 180 degree view of Sandhaven Beach.

“It will have new seating, external lighting, a new dining area and new toilets.

How the inside will look.

“We are really looking forward to the refurbishment being complete and welcoming in customers to see it.

“And we want everyone to know that it’s still dog-friendly!”

The revamp will be the Sanddancer’s first full refurbishment for around 11 years, with new plans also including the launch a brand-new menu.

Alongside a range of daily specials, customers will be able to still enjoy favourites such as tapas on Friday’s and Saturday’s and will be able to have breakfast each day throughout the summer.

Plans for the revamped Sanddancer pub include new signage and external lighting. Image by Swandene.

There will also be live music four nights week from Thursday to Sunday.

The work on the venue began this week and is being carried out by Swandene Specialist Contract Interiors, while the plans were pulled together by Punch.

Plans show how the venue will include new external signage, light wood and a mix of contemporary lighting.

Mr Hilton said: “It will be a wooden beach bar feel, but with a modern twist. “It will feature the likes of neon lighting and have a contemporary twist.”

And The Sanddancer will also be looking to recruit new staff to join its current team working in the revamped venue in the coming weeks.

Mr Hilton said: “We have a great team of 25 staff, with around 35 staff in the summer, who are all looking forward to the refurbishment.

“And we are looking to recruit in the next couple of weeks for bar staff.”