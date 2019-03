Drivers are facing delays after a crash close to the A19 this evening.

Lane three of the A194 Leam Lane, east of the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout in Jarrow has been left partially blocked following the incident.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A194 Leam Lane east of the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout in #Jarrow.

"Lane 3 partially blocked eastbound."