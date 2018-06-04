Lane closures at Tyne Tunnel for next four weeks

Drivers are being warned of lane closures at the Tyne Tunnel

From Wednesday the the northbound tunnel will be limited to one lane from 10pm to 6am. The restructions will also apply on Thursday nights for four weeks.

The closures are for scheduled maintenance and structural inspections.

On Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm to 8am and Sundays from 8pm to 6am the northbound tunnel will be closed while the southbound tunnel will operate two way traffic.

Tunnel operators TT2 say they aim to keep disruption to a minimum.

A statement on the Tyne Tunnel website read: “We thank all our customers for their patience.”