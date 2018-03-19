'Large number' of North East schools targeted by American bomb hoax

A 'large number' of North East schools appear to have been targeted by an American bomb hoax.

Schools reported receiving worrying emails that their premises would be blown up if they do not hand over cash.

Northumbria Police have reassured members of the public that the threats do not appear to be genuine and that there is no cause for concern.

A force spokesman said: "We have received reports from a large number of schools in our region that they have received threatening emails.

"The emails inform the school that a bomb has been placed on the grounds and will be detonated if they don't hand over cash.

"Detectives have looked into the emails - which appear to originate form the US - and can confirm that there is no viable threat.

"Schools have been visited by police to reassure them that the incident is being treated as a hoax and address any concerns.

"We take all incidents of this nature extremely seriously and an investigation into the emails in question are underway.

"If anyone has any information about the hoax then they should contact police on 101 quoting log 218 19/03/18."