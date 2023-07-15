Last call to take part in the South Tyneside Electoral Review

South Tyneside Council is urging residents to have their say on a new pattern of ward boundaries for the local authority.

The review, which is being carried out by the Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC), was launched in May and the public have until Monday, July 17, to make their views known.

Ahead of the consultation, the LGBC decided that the number of councillors in the borough should remain at 54.

However, the review is beng carried out to make sure councillors represent the same number of electors, that ward arrangements help the Council to work effectively and to help the LGBC draw up proposals that better reflect community ties and identities.

Councillor Joanne Bell, Lead Member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services at South Tyneside Council, said: “The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear from local people to help determine their review of the Borough’s ward boundaries.

“Communities are being asked for their views on where they think their ward boundaries should be, where they go in their local area to access local facilities and which areas they identify as their local community.

“We’re close to the end of the consultation so wanted to remind people to take the opportunity to get involved.”

The LGBC is interested in people’s views on which communities should be part of the same ward, taking into consideration shared facilities or issues that neighbouring communities have in common.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, commented: “We want people in South Tyneside to help us.

“We are starting to draw up new wards for South Tyneside. We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities. It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or email or write to us.”

Residents can take part in the view via the Local Government Boundary Commission website at www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/south-tyneside, email [email protected] or write to Review Officer (South Tyneside), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.