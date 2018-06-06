Last chance for residents to have their say on major South Shields seafront housing development

People have just three days to have their say on a major seafront development in South Shields.

The Waters Edge Pub - at Trow Lea - faces being bulldozed to make way for a 23-apartment, three storey, housing development

The plans would see the Waters Edge pub replaced by flats.

The development would have detached garage blocks, car parking, a detached bin store and vehicle access.

The deadline for comments on the plans, which have been lodged with South Tyneside Council, is Friday.

A plan was originally lodged by Kevin Brogan, the owner of the pub, in November 2015.

The scheme was for 21 two-bedroomed apartments but, just days before it was due to be considered by the council’s planning committee in February 2016 it was withdrawn.

The second set of plans have been designed by Houghton-based architect John Waugh and people have until Friday to put forward their views with a decision due to be made in September.

Interested parties have had 14 days to submit a response - with some already voicing concerns - saying it would be detrimental to the environment and wildlife and would spoil the view of the coastline.

Gill Anderson, 52, from the Kingsway, South Shields, said: “I think it would look like a blot on the landscape. Our coastline is beautiful but this will spoil it.

“The coastline would be changed forever as a result. The pub building is in a poor state I agree, but the proposed development is totally out of character for the area and could set a precedent for further residential building in the future.”

Resident Jill Davis said: “The natural beauty of the beach and surrounding area will be spoilt for ever.”

One Whitburn resident said: “I don’t think the development should be allowed to progress.

“I’m very proud of where I live and the seafront is one of our greatest assets, providing employment, relaxation, attracting tourism and wildlife habitats.

“I think a precedent will be set for other developers to build on the seafront if the plans get the go ahead.”

“It will also have a detrimental effect on the environment as the building and surrounding area will have people, traffic and light pollution to the detriment of wildlife.”

Another resident said: “It is in a beautiful area that is for everyone to enjoy and should just not be turned into a residential area.”

Architect John Waugh was not available for comment when contacted by the Gazette.

To view the plans and submit views visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/planningexplorer ref ST/0740/16/FUL.

Or contact the planning department at the Town Hall by Friday, June 8.