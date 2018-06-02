Last chance for visitors to get a glimpse of Jarrow’s past

An exhibition bringing Jarrow’s past into the present day has been hailed a success by organisers.

More than 1,000 people have taken the time to visit a series of displays put together by Jarrow Historical Society as part of the town’s annual week-long festival.

It has been an excellent exhibition Wyn Curry

Exhibits, at the shop taken over by the group within the Viking Centre, included a range of photographs of bygone years of schools, industries and sports activities.

A delivery of a collection of medals has also sparked an interest of members after they were dropped off by a visitor.

The four medals are believed to be of the Royal Ancient Order of the Buffalos medals from 1916, with group members now keen to find out more about their history.

Wyn Curry, secretary of the Jarrow Historical Society said: “Someone just came into the shop and handed us the medals and asked if we would be able to find out any more about them.

“We are now in the process of seeing what information we can find out about them. It’s fabulous people come to us with these kind of items as it’s helping to keep the town’s past alive.

“It has been an excellent exhibition with more than 1,000 people coming through the doors. We’ve had a range of displays linked to Jarrow’s past and old school photographs which proved to be a big hit with people.”

Mrs Curry added: “I would like to thank Big Local and South Tyneside Council for the help and support to enable us to put on this exhibition as part of the Jarrow Festival.”

People interested in taking a look at Jarrow’s history have until 4pm today to visit the exhibition before it closes.