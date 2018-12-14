Last chance looms to make a Christmas difference to needy kids

The Shields Gazette Toy Appeal needs your help to bring a little Christmas magic to those less well off.

And this weekend is the last chance to donate a gift to our appeal which closes on Monday, December 17.

Shannon Crowder, of Hope 4 Kidz, at Morrisons in Ocean Road.

We know how difficult times are for many families but every gift, no matter how small will make a big difference to someone, who may otherwise receive nothing on Christmas morning.

The appeal is run in partnership with North East charity Hope 4 Kidz, who will be collecting and sorting the gifts so that Santa can distribute them ready for the big day.

Viv Watts, from Hope 4 Kidz, said: “It is always humbling to see the response we get to the appeal but it is heartbreaking that we cannot help all those who need that help.

“This year, I think we have had more requests from charities and organisations than ever before.

“If you can help by buying an extra gift for the appeal it means one more child or person will wake on Christmas morning to something special.”

Some of the charities who will benefit from your donations are: Impact for victims of domestic abuse, Peace of Mind for children from difficult backgrounds and South Tyneside Hospital.

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Shields Gazette, said: “We know times are hard for everyone and particularly at this time of year but if you can, please help us make a difference this festive season.”

Gifts, which must be new (second-hand items cannot be accepted), can be left at one our designated drop off points: Morrisons, Ocean Road, or Cafe Mio, Sunderland Road, The Nook.