Last remaining spots available for the Great North Run - This is how to secure them

You can still be a part of the 2025 Great North Run.

With just over two months to go until the iconic half marathon returns, there is still time for you to be part of the AJ Bell Great North Run.

Whilst public ballot places were snapped up months ago, some of the 700 charities taking part still have places left for the event, which is being held on Sunday, September 7.

If you’re still after a place on the start line, then this is your last chance to join the 60,000 runners who will take on the famous 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.

All you need to do is:

Choose a charity.

Visit their website and look for their Great North Run page.

Follow the instructions to register for a charity place.

You can also check https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-north-run/ to see if your preferred charity is involved but you will need to act fast as the deadline for registration of all charity places is Monday, July 7.

The last remaining places for the 2025 Great North Run are up for grabs. | Other 3rd Party

If you’re not up for taking on the half marathon, then places are still available for the AJ Bell Great North 5k, which kicks of the weekend’s festival of running on Friday, September 5.

The event is a fun, flat 5k dash around Newcastle and Gateshead’s vibrant Quayside and, like all Great Run, is packed with local support and entertainment.

Those taking part will be able to enjoy iconic Tyneside views, an electric atmosphere and the sense of achievement when they collect their medal and finisher t-shirt.

You can sign up for the AJ Bell Great North 5k by visiting: https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-north-5k/.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company, has highlighted everything that is taking place across the Great North Run weekend.

He said: “Our Great North Run weekend is a real celebration of running with events for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

“Our Friday night 5k is perfect for casual runners or perhaps those who have recently completed couch to 5k whilst super Saturday is all about giving younger runners the chance to shine.

“Sunday then promises to be an unforgettable day with the 44th edition of The Great North Run which will see elite athletes from across the globe take on the course before the streets are flooded with the colour of our mass event.

“It’s an event not to be missed.”

The Great North Run is returning to the North East on Sunday, September 7. | Getty Images

The 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run will be once again broadcast live on BBC One and feature some of the world’s leading athletes who will compete in the elite Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair races.

There is also the perfect chance to clock up some training miles for the Great North Run this weekend as 10,000 runners take on the Great North 10k on Sunday, July 6.

The event will see runners cross the Tyne Bridge twice and pass some of Newcastle’s most iconic landmarks and finish with a party on the Town Moor.

At the time of writing, there is less than 100 places remaining and with five days to go, you’ll have to be quick to secure a place.

You can sign up for the event at: https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-north-10k/.

