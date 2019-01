Two South Shields fire crews were called to a fire at an office last night.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a fire at Hanover Dairies, in Egerton Road, South Shields, at 11.30pm last night.

The fire was located in the roof void and is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Damage was caused to the strip lighting and ceiling.

Crews used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and identify hot spots.