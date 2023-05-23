News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside gearing up for a month of live music performances

The largest, free, summer festival in the North East is set to kick off with a month-long programme of live music.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read

The This Is South Tyneside Festival runs throughout June, July and August with free concerts from a whole host of artists, from Jason Donavan and Bjorn Again to brass bands and community groups.

It's getting the ball rolling this summer with a series of open-air concerts at The Sandhaven Amphitheatre, Sea Road, South Shields, every Thursday and Saturday evening in June.

 The Amphitheatre Live Music season is partly delivered in partnership with North East-based support agency Generator, which works with musicians, artists and those working in the creative industries, to reach their full potential.

 First to take to the stage on Thursday 1 June are Generator Live presenting Jamilah and Cam Iyell, with The Good Souls and Holly Goodwin entertaining the crowds on Saturday 3 June.

 Then, throughout the month, the line-ups will feature performers from across the region and beyond. Generator Live will be presenting Dilutey Juice and Ceramic on Thursday 8th June. Drive Thru and Swamp Donkeys take to the Amphitheatre on Saturday 10 June.

Live music at the amphitheatreLive music at the amphitheatre
 There will be more Generator Live acts – Hivemind and Sarah Johnsone – on Thursday 15 June, before The Gatecrashers perform on Saturday 17 June.

 On Thursday 22 June, there will be performances by Camel Island and The Marigolds, followed by Generator Live presenting India Arkin and Chintzy on Saturday 24 June.

 Students from South Tyneside College will draw the month to a close with a special concert on 29 June.

 As an extra to the programme, Different Voices in Harmony is scheduled to perform on Wednesday 12 July.

