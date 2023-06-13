The event first took place in 2007 and has raised around £850,000 since starting out.

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer.

At the event, which takes place at Monkton Stadium, teams take it turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period. Participants and supporters also honour every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Ann Walsh MBE who has organised the event since 2007 said: "We've already raised just over £48,000 which is way more than this time last year and the event hasn't even happened yet. I'm hoping we can get up to £60,000 which I think we will."

"The generosity of people is unbelievable, even during these hard times and every penny really does help to make a difference.

"The event isn't just a one off a lot of hard work and planning goes into this all year round to make the event what it is on the day."

The event will also host a number of stalls and a schedule full of jam packed entertainment to mark the special day.

So far over 30 teams have signed up and Ann urges anyone who wants to sign to do so as soon as possible.

For the first time the stage has been sponsored by Chase Holmes and Silvergate which is a massive saving for event organisers meaning more can be donated to Cancer Research.

Relay for Life Jarrow takes place on Saturday, July 15, from noon, with a Candle of Hope ceremony scheduled for 10.30pm-11pm.