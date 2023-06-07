Lisa McElhatton revealed to the Gazette she has been 'at her wits end' due to constant issuues with her Hebburn property which has included floors falling through, foul smells, stagnant water and a rat infestation which has left her massively out of pocket.

A 41-year-old has lived in the property for 18 years and has always kept up to date with rent payments began having problems with the property four years ago.

What started off as a bad smell and stagnant water under the house and a loose tile soon escalated to unsafe flooring. On one occasion when an inspector did attend the property he tested the flooring by jumping on it and fell through which has left her with no flooring under her stairs.

Despite this a repair to the flooring has not been made.

Broken flooring in the property

McElhatton, who has been in and out of hospital following six stomach surgeries and in intensive feeds through intestinal tubes has stressed to the council the property is not safe for her health needs. Repairs not been done she said created further health issues for her as she also has a mental health nurse as the situation has impacted her mental well-being.

McElhatton said: “I’m at my wits end now, I don’t know what else I can do. I’m having to live with my dad because the house just isn’t safe to live in. I just want a home I can live in and feel safe. This whole situation is awful and I’ve really had enough now - but I'm glad its all getting sorted now.”

Other problems in the property include dry rot affecting the beams and the previously-mentioned rat infestation making it a nightmare to live in.

After reporting the rat infestation Lisa was told no one could attend the situation until the following week which left her paying out of her own pocket to get an external Environmental Health officer in to deal with the problem.

Despite a number of reports logged about the property over time sufficient repairs have still not been done.

She added: “My physical and mental health has definitely gotten worse living here.”

No flooring under the stairs

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “We are pleased to say we have identified a suitable property for the customer and anticipate the move happening at the end of the month.

“We have worked to support the tenant throughout the period, taking into account personal circumstances that impacted on move dates.”