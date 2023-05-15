Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford

Chloe's uncle Glenn Rowe is encouraging all to support behind Pink and Blue Day, which was first launched in 2018 to mark one-year on from the Manchester Arena bomb attack, which claimed the lives of the couple.

The date of May 22, 2017 is firmly etched on the broken hearts of their families and friends and as they prepare to gather outside South Shields Town Hall where a dedicated service will take place to celebrate and honour their lives. This year's service will mark six years since the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day, where people are encouraged to wear pink and blue, will also help to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust created by their families to support the talents of young people in the field of sport and performance.

The areas were chosen as Liam, 19, was a keen cricketer who excelled in the sport while Chloe, 17, was a talented and well-known performer.

Glenn Rowe is calling on the town to wear pink and blue to remember Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Northumbria Police promise to tackle knife crime in week of action

Across South Tyneside and further afield money is raises for the charity and Glenn will also add to the fundraising as he currently taking on a 100,000 mile travel challenge.

So far almost 200 business, groups, and individuals have signed up to support Pink and Blue day this year.

Glenn said: "So far Pink and Blue has raised over £150,000 of which every penny has gone to local children to help them achieve their dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad