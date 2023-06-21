Pupils at Boldon School hosted a chess competition as they welcome two team from Shotton Hall Academy and a team from Ponteland High to take part in the competition.

Confident enough to bring two teams, its was a difficult first round, against an "outstanding" school, with an established pedigree in chess but Boldon drew with Shotton Hall A team.

Reo Henderson (Yr 8) drew first blood with a win on board 4, this was followed by wins for Elijah Thornton (Yr 9) board 3, and Jayden Sloanes (Yr 7) board 1.

Boldon School Chess Competition

The match finished Boldon 3 - 3 Shotton Hall A Team. (0.5 points for each team). Ponteland High racked up an impressive 6 - 0 win against Shotton B.

In round two Boldon played Shotton B, Donatas Auglys (Yr 9), took up board 5 and Harvey Young (Yr 7) board 6.

The round finished: Boldon 6 - 0 Shotton Hall B and Ponteland High 4 - 2 Shotton Hall A. The final round began with Ponteland High in first with 2.0 team points Boldon in second with 1.5 points, and Shotton Hall A 3rd on 0.5 points.

Ponteland needed a draw for overall victory however the round finished on Boldon winningBoldon 4 - 2 Ponteland High and Shotton A 5 - 1 Shotton B.

The tournament finished with Boldon winning 13 matches with an overall score of 2.5.

Steven Healer, History and Chess teacher at Boldon School said: "The competition was an opportunity for these students' intelligence and effort at chess to be recognised and celebrated.

"I think chess should be taught in secondary schools as a core subject. Chess teaches students HOW to think, as opposed to teaching them WHAT to think.