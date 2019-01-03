Latimer’s new online video series aims to take the mystery out of seafood

There’s nothing fishy about Latimer’s Seafood’s latest idea.

The Seaburn deli is launching a fun video campaign to help people who want to embrace a seafood rich diet, but don;t know where to start.

Robert and Ailsa Latimer with their team

The #TrickyFishy campaign aims to teach even culinary novices just how quick and easy it is to prepare seafood and help them enjoy a proven healthy, delicious, and convenient diet, as well as giving those who take part the chance to win fresh ingredients used in the videos.

“We know just how many people are intimidated by fish, shellfish and its preparation,” said Ailsa Latimer, who runs tthe business with husband Robert.

“Our #TrickyFishy campaign is our way of taking the stress out of seafood. We’re producing a series of fun, quick and easy videos which will hopefully address some of these common misconceptions.

“Fish doesn’t have to be tricky. It doesn’t take long and its definitely not difficult to enjoy.

“Along with this we’re also reaching out to the seafood loving community and our customers in an attempt to find out exactly why there are so many perceived barriers surrounding regular seafood enjoyment.

“It is widely accepted that seafood is high in protein, with a wealth of associated health benefits, including being an excellent source of vitamin D proven to promote healthy bones, teeth and muscles.”

Latimer’s has already begun reach out to its social media following to identify what some of the issues are by posing the question ‘what’s tricky?’, about seafood?

It could be a specific type of fish; the cooking process or recipe, all feedback should have the accompanying #TrickyFishy.

Latimer's Seafood

“We all lead busy lives, we’re all looking for ways to make it easier and sometimes that compromises on quality of the food we enjoy,” said Ailsa.

“But with a little bit of insight and practice, many delicious fish and seafood dishes can be prepared in a relatively short time.”

The first video is nowlive be published on Latimer’s social media channels and website and features the preparation of a seabass fillet and how to cook it. Follow up videos will feature subject such as squid, crab and langoustines.