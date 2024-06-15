Leading sportswear store offering free haircuts as part of Metrocentre shop opening
The store, which opened at 9am on Friday, June 14 is located in the Lower Red Mall quadrant of the Metro Centre, adjacent to River Island and opposite the brands old site.
To celebrate the opening, there will be special events held throughout the weekend. On Saturday, June 15, customers who spend £50 in-store will receive a free haircut supported by Barber Stop Global, the world’s only Barber agency.
Additionally, Newcastle DJ favourite Adam Dawkins will be spinning the decks over the opening weekend bringing the party vibes and enhancing the shopping experience for all customers eager to be the first to set their eyes on the stores new and improved design.
The store will feature brands such as Nike, adidas, Monterrain, Montirex, Berghaus – as well as their own range of exclusive products.
This expansion creates 30 new jobs for the region and showcases Footasylum’s latest design for stores, which have previously been shown at Lakeside in Essex, Birmingham Bullring and London’s Oxford Street in 2023. The store will offer a wide range of clothing and footwear across men’s, women’s, and junior categories.
A spokesperson from Footasylum, said: “We are delighted that there is a demand for us at Metro Centre and that we can grow our footprint with a new unit at one of the top destinations in the country.”
“We look forward to bringing a great selection of streetwear to the destination and have no doubt we will continue to find success at the centre.”
