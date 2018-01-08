Learn about solar eclipse at astronomy talk

Stargazers are in for a treat as the South Shields Astronomy Society gets set to hold a fascinating tolk on solar eclipses.

The event will see long time member Peter Vasey give a talk called Solar Eclipse Trips at South Tyneside College later this month.

Image taken by Peter Vasey of the solar eclipse in Idaho USA back in August 2017.

Mr Vasey, who has been part of the society for around 20 years is a keen astronomer and photographer.

The talk will take place on Thursday, January 25, from 7pm to 8pm in the L Block Lecture Theatre at the college in South Shields.

The event will see Mr Vasey discuss the Eclipse and the background behind the Eclipse.

He will show the audience his images of the Idaho Solar Eclipse taken last August.

Caroline Manson, secretary of the South Shields Astronomy Society, said the talk is free and open to everyone to come along.

She said: “One of our long term members Peter Vasey is keen amateur astronomer and photographer and has imaged several solar eclipses.

“He will be talking about the Idaho Eclipse last August and will show some of the photos he has taken and information from his website.”

The society is made up of a group of amateur astronomers - of all ages and abilities - who have an interest in the planets, stars and the universe.

The group discuss breaking space news, observe the night sky and meets on Thursday evenings at South Tyneside College.

Caroline, who has been with the society since 2002, added: “The society holds two or three talks per season in autumn and spring.

“We have around 30 members of all ages and the talks are open to everyone.

“They are a nice family event.”

Entry is free and doors open at 6:30pm.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information visit: http://ssas1957.wixsite.com/ssas

Fore further information on Peter Vasey, visit his website on: http://www.madpc.co.uk/~peterv/