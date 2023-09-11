News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

‘Left to live in drain water’: Walsh Street homes ‘ruined’ by floods

Yesterday six homes on Walsh Street flooded destroying the homes of residents.

By Evie Lake
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yesterday afternoon’s storm saw South Tyneside flooded leaving many stranded as Metros were shut off and roads waterlogged.

As many Great North Runner’s attempted to leave the area in search of their warmer and drier homes, some residents weren’t so lucky.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walsh Road in Hebburn was submerged last night, ‘ruining’ the homes of six residents. Owned by housing association Home Group, the properties were soaked through, seriously damaging the downstairs of their homes and with no way to fix it.

Most Popular

One concerned resident told the Gazette: “Home Group would not answer their telephones last night and people had to live in absolute filth.

“The housing association will not help these people and they have lost everything downstairs. There are children in these houses and they refuse to help. There is sewage water/drain water all over their homes. All plug sockets were under water and the residents had no other option but to turn their electric back on which could cause fires.

“There are six residents of Walsh Avenue just being left to live in drain water.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After finally getting through to Home Group this morning, the resident said they were told the housing association would not be able to help.

Les Woodward, Head of Service Delivery at Home Group said: “We are sorry that our customer has experienced this. While the flooding was caused by extreme weather, we always want our customers to feel safe and secure in their own homes.

“This morning, we have been on the estate assessing and working to support our customers.

“This has included our maintenance teams attending, carrying out electrical inspections to make sure the properties are safe, and organising temporary moves for customers to other properties where needed.

“We also had colleagues on hand to our customers to support them with a claim for damaged goods from the flooding, and we will continue to be on hand for whatever our customers need.”

Related topics:ResidentsPropertiesSouth TynesideHebburn