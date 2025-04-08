Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The son of legendary barber Allan Stone is set to travel to Japan, thanks to the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust.

The Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust, alongside the Black Sheep Fitness Academy, have helped to raise money to buy equipment for Seb, the son of legendary South Shields barber Allan Stone, ahead of him travelling to Japan with his martial arts club.

Every year, Black Sheep Fitness Academy host a 24-hour charity challenge in honour of Allan, who was a member at the gym, and all proceeds go to the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust.

The Trust was set up by the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, a young couple from South Shields, who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.

Members of the Black Sheep Fitness Academy took part in a 24-hour challenge in memory of legendary barber, Allan Stone. The challenge also saw money raised for the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust. | Other 3rd Party

The charity’s aim is to honour Chloe and Liam’s love and talent in performing arts and sports.

It does so by supporting other young people with passion and talent in these industries to achieve their goals and follow their dreams.

The 24-hour challenge, which was taken on by 25 gym members, saw £7,139 raised for the Trust and £300 raised for Seb’s equipment.

Mark Rutherford, Chloe’s dad, has told the Shields Gazette that being able to help Allan’s family made the challenge that extra bit special.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford | Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

He said: “Myself, my son, and Liam’s brother go to the gym so we all took part in this year’s challenge, which was the hardest one yet.

“It was really intense as you worked in a team of four over the course of the 24 hours, meaning you did six separate hours over the challenge.

“To us, it is massive just to be able to do something for Allan, he was my barber for around 30 years so I knew him really well anyway, so to be able to support his son at the same time is great.

“Raising for £300 to buy his equipment is a really nice added extra and a good thing for us to be able to do.”

Mark also gave an insight into how the money will be used by the Trust in the coming weeks as they look to review hundreds of applications asking for support.

He added: “That amount of money is unbelievable for us, especially as we are a small charity so to be able to get funding of that magnitude is fantastic.

“We were expecting no where near that and we’ve got a trustees meeting coming up soon where we will review hundreds of applications.

Barber Allan Stone is deeply missed. | National World

“So to have that sort of funding will help a lot of people and it is great thing for us to keep on doing.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the gym members, as well as Lee and Eilish Tiffin who own the gym.

“They’ve now raised more than £30,000 for us now over the years and they are constantly adding to that, as well as continuing to support Pink and Blue Day.

“I can’t them enough.”

You can find out more about the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust by visiting: https://togetherforevertrust.com/.

