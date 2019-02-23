Liam and Chloe familes back runners tyribute to couple

The families of two South Tyneside teenagers killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack have praised a firefighter who is running a 10k race for each of the 22 people who lost their lives.

Aaron Parmar will be taking part in his second race in honour of Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19 when he hits the road on April 14.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

The Flatcap 10k run, which is being made possible thanks to Sowerby Bridge Snails Running Club, is being made even more special for the families, as it will set off from Sowerby Bridge Cricket Club in West Yorkshire.

Cricket was a sport loved by Liam who was a gifted crickter, while Chloe was a talented performer.

Mr Parmar, 33, from Rochdale in Manchester, will have completed his 15th 10k run tomorrow, in a race he has dedicated to Julie Tweddle, who was originally from Hartlepool. The run for Chloe and Liam will be Mr Parmar’s 19th event.

Once all 22 runs have been completed, he aims to have each of the race medals engraved with the name in which he dedicated the run to. These will then be presented to the families.

There are no words to describe how proud we are of Aaron and what he is doing for the families. Caroline Curry

Mr Parmar, decided to run two events for the couple rather than one for each after reading how the couple were inseperable and would be together forever.

Speaking on behalf for the two families, Liam’s mam Caroline Curry said: “There are no words to describe how proud we are of Aaron and what he is doing for the families.

“In the midst of everything that is going on he is helping to keep the names of our 22 angels out there.

“What he is doing, is from the heart and the fact his second run for Chloe and Liam is setting off from a cricket club makes the event even more special to us.”

Mr Parmar, a police officer on the night of the attack before changing career to become a firefighter is also hoping to raise £10,000 in the run up to his final event which will be the Manchester 10k in May. Already £6,000 has been handed over to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to help with the aftercare of those injured on the night with the remaining going to the Memorial Fund.

He said: “I had hoped to find a race in the North East which would fit in around my shifts but the two I found, both events I was working.

“Everything is going really well and the support I’m receiving is unreal.”

To sponsor Aaron visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AaronleeGMFRS