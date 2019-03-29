Lighter Nights campaign: Plan launched to tackle anti-social behaviour across Easter holidays

Free activities will be on offer next week as part of a campaign to crack down on anti-social behaviour in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Homes, Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have launched their annual Lighter Nights campaign.

Coinciding with the Easter holidays, the campaign will run from Thursday, April 4 to Monday, April 22.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “We recognise that this time of year can sometimes be accompanied by a rise in anti-social behaviour.

“The campaign tackles a number of issues ranging from tackling the sale of alcohol to minors to removing rubbish and grass that could be set alight.”

As part of the campaign, a number of free activities are being organised for young people.

These include a climb at Simonside climbing wall and a barbecue on Thursday, April 4 between 5.30pm and 9.30pm. Children from the age of five upwards, young people and families are welcome and there is no need to book.

Two five-a-side football tournaments are also being held. The first of these will be held on Friday April 5 between 7pm and 9pm at Clegwell Community Association.

The second tournament will be held on Friday, April 12 between 7pm and 9pm at Temple Park.

Both events will see young people between the ages of 11 and 13 and 14 and 16 compete.

To find out more about the football tournaments, contact Chris Thompson on (0191) 424 7845.

Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “With the lighter nights comes the possibility that larger groups of people will congregate outdoors and cause disruption in the local community.

“This campaign, working in partnership with South Tyneside Council and other key partners, aims to nip any anti-social behaviour in the bud and tackle issues that arise head-on.

“Nobody should be made to feel intimidated or frightened in their home, but we know that the behaviour of a minority can have a significant effect on residents.