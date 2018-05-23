Lions of Zululand aim to roar into South Shields

Lions of Zululand are coming to South Tyneside as part of their annual educational tour of the UK.

The group, now planning their 15th tour, are bringing their act - which features incredibly talented singers and dancers from some of the poorest regions of South Africa - to The Customs House, South Shields.

Founder and director Mdu Mkize, from KwaMashu, a township just north of Durban, South Africa, which is known for its lively performing arts scene, has spent many years developing the group.

He said: “These young performers enjoy promoting the culture of South Africa and fulfilling their potential, whilst earning a livelihood to support their families at home.

“The group’s 15th UK tour gives an opportunity to authentically experience Zulu culture direct from The Customs House! Watching authentic African dancers and singers gives a rich experience you will never forget.”

Lions of Zululand perform mostly in schools, but also at theatres, arts festivals and corporate events.

They will be performing through the UK every day until August, calling at The Customs House on Sunday, June 24 - with shows at 2pm and 5pm.

They will be joined by children from Stagecoach South Tyneside Performing Arts School and Gateshead-based Swan Kenney Theatreworks, who will rehearse in the two weeks leading up to the show and perform a traditional Zulu number.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, said: “Lions of Zululand are famed for their thrilling educational performances in schools.

“Their appearance at The Customs House will give grown-ups the chance to get in on the action too.”

Tickets for Lions of Zululand are priced from £4 and are available from the box office on 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.