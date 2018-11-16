Little Mix’s empowering message to women everywhere gets South Shields backing

The mum of Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall says she proud of her daughter for empowering women and inspiring fans to love themselves.

It’s an empowering message which resonates with women everywhere and South Shields pair Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have been commended for baring all as part of their moving campaign.

Little Mix perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull

Jade and Perrie - along with Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - shared a beautiful nude photograph on social media, where their bodies are scrawled with a selection of the insults and negative comments they’ve received over the years.

It’s all part of the message of body positivity and self confidence behind their new single, Strip, which was released today along with their new album LM5.

Inspired by the strong women in their own lives, the video includes the four-piece’s mums as they celebrate everything about women in a video which champions feeling good about you and who you are.

Jade’s mum Norma Thirlwall said she is incredibly proud of her daughter and the girls and added that it was a good experience to be a part of it.

She said: “I think the photos are amazing.

“I’m in the video, all the mams are. They’re inspired by us and they want to spread the word of being a powerful woman. They’re all totally grounded.

“I’m really proud that they are giving out this message.”

They have received a rallying response for their bravery to bare all and fight back against their insecurities.

In thick, bold writing the girl band all show taunts such as ‘fat’, ‘ugly’, ‘slutty’, ‘talentless’ which they’ve been called over the years.

Ahead of the release, Jade posted the picture on social media with the lyrics to Strip adding: “Thank you for being part of this incredible journey with us.”

The picture and video teasers for the song inspired fans to use the hashtag #StripWithLittleMix.

One supporter said: “Little Mix taught me love and acceptance to embrace imperfections cause they are not imperfect they are what make you unique. My confidence within myself has grown so much due to these women.”

Another posted: “Never be ashamed of your body, your skin color, your weight... be fabulous and pretty. Thanks to Little Mix‘s songs to make me more confident!”