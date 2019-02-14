LIVE: Two-day armed police stand-off in South Shields comes to an end

A stand-off between a man and armed police, which lasted 40 hours, has come to end overnight - police have confirmed.

The block in Lorrain Road, Whiteleas, South Shields, remained closed off yesterday after police spent Tuesday night negotiating with a man inside.

Northumbria Police has now confirmed that the stand-off, which started off at around 11am on Tuesday morning, was brought to an end at around 4.30am in the early hours of this morning.

More details about the incident are expected to be released by police shortly.

Yesterday, police relaxed a cordon which was initially put in place so people can move between the streets more freely, but it remained in place in front of the flat.



It was reported that officers with shields and police dogs had been seen going into the flats yesterday.

A council spokesman said: "Council officers, with the assistance of Northumbria Police, attended a property on Lorrain Road, South Shields, to gain access to a property as part of our annual Gas Safety Inspections on behalf of South Tyneside Homes."