Local heroes Joe McElderry and Jason Cook among South Shields venue’s new shows

People in South Tyneside can expect to be entertained this spring as The Customs House announces a packed season of shows.

Highlights in the March/April season include a performance from South Shields singer Joe McElderry, who makes a return to his hometown venue fresh from a critically-acclaimed lead performance in Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Stuart Maconie is set to give a talk at The Customs House.

He will perform two shows on Saturday, April 21, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Other musical highlights include Back to Bacharach on Friday, March 23, and Opera Boys on Sunday, April 8.

Writer and broadcaster Stuart Maconie will be discussing the Jarrow Crusade and the parallels between then and now in ‘Jarrow: Road to the Deep South’ on Saturday, May 12, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced from £16.

Other performances inspired by local history include show Launch Day, inspired by the shipyard workers of the Tyne and the work of artist Alexander Millar.

Opera Boys are set to entertain at The Customs House.

It comes to the theatre on Wednesday, March 28, at 7.30pm, with tickets priced £10 for adults and £8 for children.

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club is also back on Saturday, March 3, and Saturday, April 7.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “It’s incredibly important to us all that we celebrate our heritage.

“Our latest brochure also has an array of shows which support emerging talent, as well as well-known names.

Show Launch Day, inspired by the shipyard workers of the Tyne, will be coming to The Customs House this spring.

“We’re delighted to see our superstar Sanddancer Joe McElderry coming home, and that Jason Cook’s Comedy Club continues to be a sell-out success.

“There really is so much happening – book your tickets now.”

For full details of the variety of shows, contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or visit the website www.customshouse.co.uk