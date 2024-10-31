Look at these 35 spooky photos of South Tyneside residents dressed up for Halloween

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:57 BST

We’ve asked to see your Halloween costumes and you didn’t disappoint!

Residents in South Tyneside have been sending in their Halloween 2024 costumes via the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Among the spooky selection is Pennywise the Clown, Wednesday Addams, Luna Lovegood, Drop Dead Fred, and more.

Whether you're going for something scary, funny or something subtle Halloween really does bring out the best fancy dress ideas.

Here are just some of the photos that we have received - can you spot yourself?

*We’ve been inundated with photos so couldn’t feature them all in this gallery, but keep your eyes peeled for more soon...*

There has been some fantastic Halloween costumes sent in by Shields Gazette readers.

1. Happy Halloween!

There has been some fantastic Halloween costumes sent in by Shields Gazette readers. | Other 3rd Parties

Photo Sales

2. Olivia, aged four, and Olly, aged five

Holly Lisle

Photo Sales

3. Delilah Mae, aged four

Charly Mcfadyen

Photo Sales

4. Gracie, aged six

Toni Leigh Maxwell

Photo Sales
