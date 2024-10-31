Look at these 35 spooky photos of South Tyneside residents dressed up for Halloween

Residents in South Tyneside have been sending in their Halloween 2024 costumes via the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Among the spooky selection is Pennywise the Clown, Wednesday Addams, Luna Lovegood, Drop Dead Fred, and more.

Whether you're going for something scary, funny or something subtle Halloween really does bring out the best fancy dress ideas.

Here are just some of the photos that we have received - can you spot yourself?

*We’ve been inundated with photos so couldn’t feature them all in this gallery, but keep your eyes peeled for more soon...*