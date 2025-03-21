Five years ago At 8pm on March 23, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson uttered the words “you must stay at home” as he put in place the first Covid-19 lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

All non-essential businesses were told to shut immediately and everyone other than key workers had to stay in the house.

Social distancing measures were introduced and people could only go outside in line with Government guidance.

Half-a-decade on, here is a look back at South Shields during the first Covid lockdown.

1 . Half-a-decade on... We take a look at a quiet South Shields on the fifth anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown. | National World Photo Sales

2 . No shopping allowed The town centre's clothes, sports and card shops were among the non-essential retailers which had to remain closed. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Safety messages Electronic advertising boards in South Shields town centre were used to display messages on how people can stay safe from Covid. | National World Photo Sales