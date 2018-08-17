Lorry row flares at Hebburn building site

Residents have slammed the developers of a major new housing scheme in South Tyneside over last-minute plans to drive construction trucks past their homes.

The rubble rumble has sparked anger among householders in South Drive, Hebburn, who accuse builder Miller Homes of riding roughshod over their concerns.

A lorry turning into the site

They allege the company has changed its access plans to the giant 334-home site off Victoria Road West without proper consultation

Householders had expected the firm to build two entrances on Victoria Road West for wagons going to and from the site but were left stunned two weeks ago when bosses wrote to say only one would be opened up - with alternative access along their street.

Despite their protests, Miller Homes says it is entitled to use the route and has confirmed its policy will remain in place until at least the end of the year.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said: “We are furious about this and can’t see any reason for Miller Homes to change its plans.

“As far as we are concerned Miller is trying to move whatever issues it is having on site into our street.

“We can’t believe that the council is letting this happen.”

Another added: “We met with them before they won planning permission and they said they had no intention of using South Drive.

“We believe Miller was not open and honest about its intentions.”

A Miller Homes spokesperson said: “For wider health and safety reasons we have reviewed and implemented a new short term traffic management system for our development.

“As a result a one way system has been introduced, with deliveries accessing the site via South Drive and leaving via the new site access on Victoria Road West.

“The council is aware we are using South Drive for access. However, planning permission is not required as this is an adopted highway.

“We wish to clarify that this is a temporary measure which will be reviewed at the end of the year with a view to introducing an alternative arrangement for access to the site.

“We also wish to clarify that there will be no permanent access to the development from South Drive.

“We apologise to residents for any inconvenience this causes in the meantime and we will continue to work with them to keep disruption to a minimum.”

A South Tyneside Council spokesman said: “The developer notified the council and residents of the proposed alternative route for construction traffic. The developer did not have to seek permission from the council to use this alternative route. “