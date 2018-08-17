Lucky cadets head overseas for army challenge after hard work

Four teenagers have jetted off to Latvia to take part in a 10-day army challenge.

Sergeant Amy McCartney, 16, from Hebburn, Colour Sergeant Adam Curry, 16 from Chester le Street, Sergeant Callum Anderson, 16, from Chester le Street, and Sergeant Chloe Jenner, 16 from Sunderland will spend time with the Baltic Guard Army Cadets as part of the excursion.

The four were selected in recognition of their hard work and dedication to Durham Army Cadets and their communities.

The group will join other cadets from around the country to take part in the first exchange visit between the UK and Latvia’s cadets.

Colonel Brian Kitching, Commandant Durham ACF said: “We all wish the youngsters well on their visit to Latvia, they have all worked hard to gain their places on the exchange and will be excellent ambassadors for the Army Cadet Force. This is another wonderful example of the opportunities on offer to hard working army cadets in Durham ACF – good luck”.

The lucky cadets were chosen from over 100 young people who took part in a national selection process in Liverpool.

During the trip they will learn about Latvian culture, take part in military themed activities and a mid-week competition with cadets from across the Baltic states and other countries including Estonia and Poland.

Each cadet was presented with a Baltic Guard medallion from the Headquarters Regional Command before they departed from London to mark the first Baltic Guard exchange.

The Army Cadet Force gives young people - from all walks of life - access to fun, friendship, action and adventure.

For information on the Army Cadets visit armycadets.com/county/durham-acf