M62 road re-opens ahead of Liverpool v Newcastle United game

The M62 road has re-opened ahead of tonight's Liverpool v Newcastle United Premier League game.

The busy road was shut for more than a day due to severe weather conditions.

Many Magpies fans are expected to use the route today to get to Merseyside ahead of this evening's 5.30pm kick off at Anfield.

Hundreds of drivers spent Thursday night stuck on the motorway after heavy snowfall and high winds left it impassable.

Highways England said officers had started a rolling road block to remove the closure at junction 24, and that all cones had now been moved from the carriageway.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "After another night of officers working tirelessly in the snow alongside colleagues from partner agencies, including Highways England, the motorway (M62) was cleared and reopened at around 2am this morning.

"The A58 between Littleborough and Ripponden and the A672 between Denshaw and Rishworth have both been reopened too.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst work on these roads was carried out.

"Please continue to take the weather into account when planning your journeys and drive carefully."