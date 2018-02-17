Magician promises new trick at South Tyneside festival

The man in charge of choosing the acts for this year’s South Tyneside International Magic Festival will unleash a brand new act on this year’s audience – starring his own family.

Booker Steve Gore, himself a well-respected magician, will take to the stage at The Customs House, South Shields with his wife, Victoria and daughters Deanna, 12, and Jenna, nine.

The family act – known as Genetics – will appear in a gala show on Saturday March 17 to perform a brand new trick for the first time.

Steve said: “I wanted to create a really original illusion act using an ordinary family with extraordinary powers. But it doesn’t use any of the usual magic boxes that illusionists use.

“Instead, it is set in a typical household and has the family sitting on the sofa watching TV, performing illusions with the TV, vacuum cleaner and ironing board.”

He added: “Household objects float, wires get cut and restored and children are levitating all over the place.”

Steve has worked as a professional magician for more than 25 years and has invented tricks and magic acts with leading magicians across the world, including Dynamo and David Blaine.

He recently performed 21 shows at the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Now in its 15th year, the annual festival is run by South Tyneside Council.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “I met Steve last year when he was here, and I was very interested in seeing him perform.

“It’s great news that this time he’s decided to bring the whole family with him.

“To have magicians of Steve’s calibre choosing the South Tyneside International Magic Festival to showcase their new tricks shows what a big event this is, and I think performing with his wife and daughters is a lovely touch.”

He added: “I’m sure the audiences are going to be dazzled by the standard of magic on stage.”

Two public gala performances will be held on Friday and Saturday March 16 and 17, with tickets are available now, priced at £14 (£13 concessions).

To book, call the box office on 0191 454 1234.