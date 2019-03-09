Major rugby trophies to go on show in South Shields - here’s how you can see them

Rugby fans in South Tyneside are being the chance to get up close and personal to two major rugby trophies.

For one night only - Tuesday April 9 - both the The Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup will be on display at the home of South Shields Rugby Club, in Fulwell Avenue, South Shields.

Daniel McKay

People will be able to get up close to the cups which will be lifted by the winners of the Challenge Cup final on May 10 and the Champions Cup final which will be played on May 11 - both at St James’s Park, Newcastle.

The visit to South Shields is part of a region-wide tour with South Shields Rugby Club being one of the chosen few to put the trophies on public display.

Manager Daniel McKaysaid: “We applied to the Newcastle Falcons to see if we could host the trophies and we were one of a few places to be chosen.

“We are the only rugby club in South Tyneside to display the cups.

“This is the first time that I am aware of anything like this has happened and the club was founded in 1956.”

He added: “We are such a small club so it is an absolute honour to be given the opportunity to display such big trophies in our clubhouse.”

People will be able to have their picture taken with the trophy and Newcastle Falcons club mascot Stephen the Seahorse will also be making an appearance, between 6pm and 8pm.

There will also be pizza for visitors to dig into, as well as the chance to find out more about South Shields Rugby Club,

Tickets for both games can be bought through the club by emailing SouthShieldsRugby@outlook.com