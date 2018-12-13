Makers of Mrs Brown's Boys search for mammy to appear in new show

The team behind Mrs Brown's Boys are on the look out for a top mammy to star in their new show.

All Round to Mrs Brown's, the BBC1 Saturday night entertainment show, is due to start recording its third series soon.

Its makers are on the look out for families from South Tyneside and the surrounding area to secretly nominate their mothers to appear in the programme.

A spokeswoman for the team said: "Mrs Brown needs you… and your mammy!

"Is your mammy a Mrs Brown’s Boys fan, who deserves to be treated?

"A mammy who should be awarded just for being her?

"All Round to Mrs Brown’s is back and looking for people to secretly nominate mammies across the UK to win the coveted Mammy Award.

"Sure, she might embarrass you on the dance floor, always put the family dog first, or burn every Sunday Roast.

"But she keeps the family together and the show on the road – whatever the reason, we want to know why your mammy deserves this special award.

"We look forward to hearing from you.

"Please note, you must keep your nomination secret at all times."

To nominate a mam email mrsbrown@hungrybear.tv with your name and contact details, to receive an application form, or call (0141) 212 2303.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, February 19.