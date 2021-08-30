Male 'critical' after two people rushed to hospital following incident outside South Shields nightclub

Two men were taken to hospital after an incident outside Roxanne's nightclub in Ocean Road.

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident outside Roxanne's nightclub, in Ocean Road, South Shields, at 3.26am on Monday, August 30.

Both the police and ambulance service attended the scene before two men were taken to hospital.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed that one man was in a critical condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Roxanne's nightclub in Ocean Road, South Shields.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 3:26am this morning to reports of people injured as a result of an incident outside Roxanne's nightclub on Ocean Road in South Shields.

"Police also attended the scene along with three ambulance crews, an officer and a specialist paramedic.

"Two male patients were taken to South Tyneside hospital, one of which was in a critical condition."

Northumbria Police have been contacted to provide further information about the incident.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.