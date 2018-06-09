Mam’s cancer fight inspires son’s new business

A son who was inspired by his mam’s courageous battle with cancer is aiming to make her proud after launching his own personal training business.

Lynn Davies, mam to Phil and Andrew, lost her fight against pancreatic cancer in April, aged 61.

Andrew Davies with his mam Lynn

But throughout her short battle she made sure her youngest son Andrew never gave up on his studies - determined he would complete the sports science degree he started at Sunderland University.

Her faith in him was reciprocated as he continued to attend lectures - even when he struggled to concentrate knowing his beloved mam, was terminally ill.

Now, as he awaits graduation day in November, he has launched his own personal fitness business after gaining his licence.

The 21-year-old from South Shields said: “When my mam was diagnosed with cancer she told me it didn’t stop anyting and to keep going.

When she died, it was really tough but I knew I had to keep going as that’s what she would have wanted me to do. Andrew Davies

“She had so much faith in me and wanted me to do well and I wanted to make her so proud.

“It was really hard to keep going to university and concentrating on my studies but she wouldn’t let me give in.”

He added: “When she died, it was really tough but I knew I had to keep going as that’s what she would have wanted me to do.

“I had thought about getting into personal training and then, a week after she died, I found out I had passed my level three course and I had my licence. I knew it was a sign and I just thought go for it.

“I sorted out my public liabilty insurance and registered with exercise professionals and officially started AD Fitness on May 4.

“I used to see the pride in her face and now I feel her pride in my heart, She’d be over the moon with what I’m doing.”

Through his personal fitness business he offers one-to-one and group coaching in running, cardio, strength and conditioning work and boxfit. He can also provide people with nutrition plans.

He already has a number of clients on his books.

In his mam’s memory, he has so far raised around £1,500 for pancreatic cancer through donations made at her funeral, a cross bar challenge and turning his 21st birthday party in April, which his mam organised, unbeknown to him, before she died into a charity night.

He added: “All I want to do is make my mam proud.”

Anyone interested in a personal training session with Andrew can find his details on Facebook Page AD Fitness.