Mam’s DIY safety bid leads to crossing patrol outside a South Shields primary school

A crossing patrol has be put back in place at a South Tyneside school after a mum set up her own DIY safety scheme.

Becky Bailey was so concerned for the safety of pupils at Biddick Hall Junior School she stepped in to take on the role of lollipop lady after the previous one retired.

Biddick Hall Junior School parent Becky Bailey, acting as school crossing patrol.

New a temporary crossing patrol - Dave Drewery - is in operation.

Despite being told by the council to stop what she was doing, 31-year-old Becky was adamant she was going to keep on going until the vacancy was filled.

The council is currently advertising for a school crossing patrol at the school and is calling for anyone who thinks they may be a suitable candidate to apply.

In the meantime, the council have put in place a temporary school crossing patrol at the school in Chesterton Road, South Shields, until the role is taken up permanently.

I feel like I’ve succeeded in helping to keep the children safe. Becky Bailey

A spokeswoman for South Tyneside Council said: “As of yesterday, a temporary school crossing patrol will be in place at Biddick Hall Juniors. We are still advertising for a permanent school crossing patrol at this location and would encourage anyone who thinks they are a suitable candidate to apply. Applicants do not need to have experience as full training is given.”

The news has been welcomed by Becky.

She said: “I had emailed the council on Monday as I was concerned about the ice and snow and the increased risk to the kids.

“I had an email back on the night time to say they would be putting a temporary crossing patrol in place.

“It’s brilliant news. I feel like I’ve succeeded in helping to keep the children safe. I’m over the moon.

“The parents were buzzing when we saw someone in place - it’s just the best feeling knowing you’ve done something to protect your children.”

Meanwhile, officers from West Shields neighbourhood policing team have been in the area after Becky flagged up concerns over the way some parents were parking.

She said during her time helping youngsters cross the road, she saw first hand issues caused due to where some parents were parking their cars.

The council have said they will continue to monitor the situation and take action against those found to be in breach of the parking restrictions.

The job vacancy can be accessed via the council’s website www.southtyneside.gov.uk Deadline for applications is noon on January 26.